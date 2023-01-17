Video shows man trying to grab barista through drive-thru window in kidnapping attempt, police say

Disturbing video captured the moment a man tried to pull a barista through a drive-thru window in an alleged kidnapping attempt in Washington state.

The Auburn Police Department posted the video on its Twitter page Monday and asked the public for help identifying the man.

The Auburn Police Department is asking for any information to help identify a suspect that attempted to abduct a barista during the early morning hours of 1/16/2023. pic.twitter.com/w8qzJQs5ZA — Auburn WA Police Dept (@AuburnWAPolice) January 17, 2023

In the footage, the man grabs the woman's arm as she hands him what appears to be money. Police said the man "attempted to drag the victim through the window using a looped ziptie device."

The woman yanked her arm back and the man drove off in a pickup truck.

The suspect has a tattoo on his left forearm that appears to read "Chevrolet," police said.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com