Video shows man trying to rob California store with fake gun, then clerk pulls out real one

An Orange County, California liquor store owner called an failed robber's bluff Wednesday night when he noticed their handgun looked fake.

But Jacko Sadek, who had been working a night shift at his Fountain Valley shop, had a real handgun behind his shelf. The 45-year-old pointed the weapon at the suspect who quickly ran out of the building, surveillance video showed.

"My cousin was about to get in the store so we run up to the guy and he jumps in the car and he left," Sadek told USA TODAY.

Sadek said he was behind the counter when a man wearing all black approached him with what appeared to be a gun and started demanding for money. The suspect told Sadek "don't play games."

Initially cooperating until he was about two feet away from the suspect, Sadek said he realized the gun looked fake and decided to go for his weapon. Sadek said there was a driver in the car who helped the suspect leave the scene. He added that the manner in which the suspect held the gun with his left hand looked fake.

Sadek said about a year and a half ago he was robbed at gunpoint by a team of three robbers. The three dashed into the store and one stood in the counter next to him, one next to a cabinet and the last one by the store doors. They eventually left when they noticed Sadek reaching for a button that alerts authorities.

Fountain Valley police told the store owner Wednesday night that they would run DNA tests using the suspect's handprints on the counter, according to Sadek.

"[Police officer] was hoping to get any DNA out of him because they might get lucky with it," Sadek said.

USA TODAY has reached out the Fountain Valley Police Department for additional information.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: California liquor store video shows failed robbery with fake gun