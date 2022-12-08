Video shows man wanted for stealing lottery tickets at gunpoint

Memphis Police is asking for the public’s help identifying a man who robbed a local gas station.

The robbery happened Dec. 6 at a Mapco at 1691 Poplar Ave. around 3:36 a.m.

Officers were told that a man with a handgun walked into the Mapco and pointed a gun at a store employee.

He then forced the employee to give him the lottery ticket safe box, MPD said.

The suspect took the safe box and ran out of the store.

He was wearing a black hoodie, a blue surgical mask, black jeans and red and white Jordan shoes, MPD said.

He had a black handgun.

No arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH. You will be given a secret ID number, and your identification will remain completely anonymous.

You can also submit your tip at http://www.crimestopmem.org, where you will be able to review wanted fugitives and safely send investigators any helpful information on the suspect or suspects responsible for this crime. You can submit anonymous tips from our free and secure mobile app by searching your app store for “P3 Tips”.

If an arrest is made, you could be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000 from Crime Stoppers of Memphis and Shelby County, Inc.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories: