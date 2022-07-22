Video shows a mass brawl between 2 families visiting Disney World after a queue dispute at Magic Kingdom, say reports

AaronP/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

A fight broke out between two families broke out at Disney World in Florida over a ride queuing dispute.

Videos show at least a dozen men and women involved in a mass brawl at the park.

The incident resulted in one man being taken to hospital and two arrested, reports say.

A video posted on social media, seen here, shows a group of around a dozen people throwing punches and shouting while passersby attempt to pull them apart.

One man was taken to hospital for a large cut on his chin. Others sustained lesser injuries, including cuts and bruises, according to Walt Disney World News Today.

The fight occurred between two families when a guest briefly left the line for Mickey's PhilharMagic to get her phone from an electric scooter, per Walt Disney World News Today.

When she returned, another family (seen in the videos in matching red shorts and white T-shirts) would not allow her to rejoin the front of the line and ended up pushing her.

According to Walt Disney World News Today, a member of the girl's family told them: "We don't appreciate you guys pushing my younger sister."

One of the girl's family members told Walt Disney World News Today that when they exited the theater, the other family was waiting at the exit to confront them.

The incident led to a shouting match between the two groups, which erupted into a full-fledged brawl.

The fighting that involved men and women was eventually broken up and taken to the park's security office, according to Walt Disney World News Today.

A person involved in the fight told Walt Disney World News Today that their family had been banned from the park.

"We got banned from Disney forever unless we contact the head," the alleged participant wrote to the outlet. "2 people from the other party got arrested, and the rest left, no one from our fam was arrested yet, and they still have us here."

Insider is unable to verify the claims independently.

The fight occurred inside the Magic Kingdom on Wednesday evening, according to a spokesperson for the Orange County Sheriff's Office in Orlando, per NBC News.

"Deputies conducted their investigation and subsequently arrested three people for misdemeanor battery, " said a sheriff's office statement, NBC News reported.

