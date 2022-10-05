Update: Video shows Merced County family kidnapped at gunpoint, restrained with zip ties

Shawn Jansen
·1 min read

Video surveillance footage released by the Merced County Sheriff’s Office captures the moment an 8-month-old baby and her family were kidnapped at gunpoint by a masked suspect.

The footage, shown to the media Wednesday morning by Merced County Sheriff Vern Warnke, is the latest development in the disappearance of baby Aroohi Dheri, her parents Jasleen Kaur, 27, and Jasdeep Singh, 36, and her uncle Amandeep Singh, 39.

Sheriff’s detectives believe the family members were kidnapped Monday morning at gunpoint from a business they operated just south of Merced off South Highway 59, Gateway Parking. Their whereabouts remain unknown.

A suspect, Jesus Manuel Salgado, 48, remains in custody, although Warnke said he has been sedated after trying to take his own life prior to his capture.

The exterior surveillance video from the business shows Jasdeep Singh arrive in a brown minivan, followed by Amandeep Singh in a black pickup truck.

The footage then shows Jasdeep Singh make contact with a masked robber, who pulled out a firearm. Minutes later, the video shows Jasdeep and Amandeep Singh restrained with zip ties behind their backs.

The suspect then puts Jasdeep and Amandeep Singh in the pickup truck and drives away. The video then shows the suspect come back to the business, enter a building where there is no video surveillance and bring out baby Aroohi Dheri and her mother Jasleen Kaur, unrestrained.

The suspect then drove away on South Highway 59, and the victims haven’t been seen since.

This breaking story will be updated.

Deputies are asking for anyone with information about the kidnapping to call (209) 385-7547. Tips are confidential and you can remain anonymous.

On the left, 8-month-old Aroohi Dheri is shown with her parents Jasleen Kaur, 27, and Jasdeep Singh, 36. At right is uncle Amandeep Singh, 39. Merced County Sheriff
On the left, 8-month-old Aroohi Dheri is shown with her parents Jasleen Kaur, 27, and Jasdeep Singh, 36. At right is uncle Amandeep Singh, 39. Merced County Sheriff
Jesus Manuel Salgado Merced County Sheriff
Jesus Manuel Salgado Merced County Sheriff

Recommended Stories

  • PRESS CONFERENCE: Madera County Sheriff's Office provides update on family of 4 kidnapped in Merced

    One suspect is in custody and authorities believe there is at least one other person involved.

  • Person of interest is in custody in the kidnapping of a California family whose truck was found in flames

    A person of interest in the alleged kidnapping of an infant and three relatives in central California was taken into custody Tuesday, authorities said.

  • Suspect in kidnapping of Sikh family found, victims still missing

    A man suspected of kidnapping a Sikh family, including an 8-month-old baby, in central California tried to kill himself Tuesday and has been hospitalized in critical condition, authorities said. The family is still missing.

  • 32-year-old Rapper ‘Half Ounce’ Fatally Shot in Los Angeles

    The city already had a notorious history for rappers, and in the last month at least two more artists have been slain there.

  • Relatives plead for tips on kidnapped family, including baby

    Relatives of a family kidnapped at gunpoint from their trucking business in central California pleaded for help Wednesday in the search for an 8-month-old girl, her mother, father and uncle. Authorities at a news conference Wednesday showed surveillance video of a man kidnapping the baby, Aroohi Dheri; the child’s mother, Jasleen Kaur, 27; father Jasdeep Singh, 36; and uncle Amandeep Singh, 39 from their Merced business on Monday. Family members said nothing was stolen from the trucking company but that their relatives were all wearing jewelry.

  • First Man to Row from New York to Galway, Ireland Rescued Near Finish Line After 112 Days at Sea

    Damian Browne traveled over 3,000 nautical miles, arriving in Ireland on Tuesday

  • UK warns Russia of consequences for any nuclear weapon use

    BIRMINGHAM, England (Reuters) -Britain's foreign minister James Cleverly on Tuesday said Russian President Vladimir Putin's sequence of strategic errors must stop and that any use of nuclear weapons would lead to consequences. Putin has escalated its seven-month war in Ukraine with a military mobilisation and warnings of nuclear weapons use. Asked how Britain would respond to the use of tactical nuclear weapons by Russia, Cleverly told a fringe event at the Conservative Party conference that he couldn't go into detail but there would be a response.

  • Infant and her parents are among 4 people kidnapped from California family business, officials say

    An infant and her parents were kidnapped in Merced County, California, on Monday, by a person who authorities described as armed and dangerous.

  • Will Russia use nuclear weapons?

    STORY: Will Russia use nuclear weapons?President Vladimir Putin has warned he’s ready to use nuclear weapons to defend Russia amid the war in Ukraine. Putin cautioned it was no bluff. And the U.S. and NATO are taking him seriously.U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan - Edit 9223 “I've been clear myself, President Biden has been clear, our administration has been clear that there is a risk, given all of the loose talk and the nuclear sabre rattling by Putin, that he would consider this. And we've been equally clear about what the consequences would be. We have communicated that directly to the Russians.”Nuclear threatMoscow’s nuclear doctrine allows for a strike after, quote, "aggression against the Russian Federation with conventional weapons when the very existence of the state is threatened."By claiming 18% of Ukraine as part of Russia, the threat increased, as the Kremlin could cast any attack on those territories as an attack on Russia itself.Some British newspaper reports suggest Putin may already be planning a nuclear test on Ukraine's border. The Kremlin dismissed that as, quote, "nuclear rhetoric."Atomic arsenalPutin controls the world's largest nuclear arsenal, including a new generation of hypersonic weapons and smaller tactical nuclear weapons. Russia has 5,977 nuclear warheads, the U.S. has 5,428, China has 350, France has 290 and the United Kingdom has 225, according to the Federation of American Scientists.Strike optionsTactical nuclear weapons, usually a nuclear device used on the battlefield, have much smaller explosive power than the strategic nuclear warheads. They could be launched by sea, air or land - though their effectiveness is a matter of debate among military experts.Alternatively a weapon could be detonated over a remote, unpopulated area or a body of water, like the Black Sea, as a chilling demonstration of intent.Radioactive fallout would be limited to around half a mile. Western response"America's fully prepared to defend every single inch of NATO territory, every single inch. So, Mr Putin don't misunderstand what I'm saying. Every single inch."NATO and the U.S. have not detailed publicly how they would respond to a Russian nuclear attack on Ukraine, but Washington says it's spelled out to Moscow the "catastrophic consequences" that would follow.Options include a non-military response, a conventional military response throwing Washington or NATO into a direct war with Moscow, or a nuclear strike risking serious and immediate escalation. NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg."Our message is that any use of nuclear weapons is absolutely unacceptable, it will totally change the nature of the conflict, and Russia must know that a nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought." edit: 8362

  • Sheriff: Baby among 4 family members kidnapped

    Sheriff's officials in central California released photos of a possible suspect in the kidnapping of four members of a family, including an 8-month-old child. (Oct. 4)

  • Person of interest captured in family's kidnapping, victims still missing

    An infant girl, her parents and her uncle were kidnapped Monday from a business in Central California, authorities said.

  • Burned truck tied to kidnapping of family near Merced, investigators say. Here’s the latest

    FBI and state Department of Justice investigators are now assisting with the case.

  • Sheriff: Teacher in Iredell County accused of sending nude image, video to student

    A teacher in Iredell County is accused of sending a nude image and sexually explicit video of herself to a student, according to the sheriff’s office.

  • ‘I’m The Idiot Husband That Stayed’: Keith Papini Was ‘In Shock’ After Discovering Wife’s 2016 Kidnapping Was A Hoax

    Keith Papini had been one of his wife’s biggest advocates, but when investigators revealed in 2020 that her kidnapping four years earlier had been an elaborate hoax, the dad of two told investigators he was “in shock.” “I’m the idiot husband that stayed around the whole time,” Keith said in August of 2020 as he sat down to talk with investigators after the stunning revelation, according to interrogation footage included in an episode of ABC’s “20/20,” which aired on Friday. Sherri Papini was sen

  • Target 11: Student who allegedly raped teacher accused of previous assault

    Target 11 has learned that the 15-year-old student who had just transferred into Oliver Citywide Academy last week and allegedly raped a teacher inside a classroom was accused of attacking a staff member at a behavioral health center earlier this year.

  • Defendant in Wisconsin Christmas parade attack is representing himself – and causing a scene

    Darrell Brooks is representing himself in trial over the Waukesha Christmas Parade tragedy, where six people died. That could slow the proceedings.

  • Couple charged with engaging in sex act while waiting in line at Cedar Point

    Sandusky police arrested two adults on charges of public indecency after officers say they were involved in a sex act while waiting in a line at Cedar Point.

  • Pregnant mom shot in head while sleeping in car with her family, Florida cops say

    The family of five’s car was shot at more than a dozen times, police said.

  • Update: Person of interest found in kidnapping of Merced County family, sheriff says

    The family’s whereabouts remain unknown, deputies say.

  • Victims share what Larry Nassar did to them under the guise of medical treatment

    Larry Nassar practiced osteopathic manipulative medicine. But the prosecutor in his sexual abuse trial says he penetrated patients with his finger.