New video shows Midtown mass shooting suspect surrender to police in Cobb County

New video shows an alleged gunman accused of a deadly mass shooting at a midtown medical office surrendering to officers in Cobb County.

Deion Patterson, 24, is accused of killing one woman and injuring four others when he opened fire at a Northside Hospital facility on West Peachtree Street around noon on Wednesday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Patterson was later arrested behind an apartment complex in Cobb County.

New video obtained by Channel 2′s Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell shows Patterson with his back turned to officers and kneeling in the grass. He puts his hands over his head and then slowly lowers himself so that he’s lying down on the ground before officers swarmed and handcuffed him.

RELATED STORIES:

Channel 2′s Larry Spruill spoke to a woman who said she had a hunch and suggested to police that they search a poolhouse at her apartment complex.

“(It had) a shower area with no windows or anything,” she said. “It was just the perfect place to hide.”'

She said that moments after she give them the tip, officers swarmed the area.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Channel 2′s Sophia Choi spoke to Patterson’s parents off-camera after the shooting. His other said he became agitated when doctors would not give him Ativan, an anti-anxiety medication.

Police said that he opened fire in a waiting room before leaving the scene about two minutes later and running to a nearby Shell station, where he stole a white Toyota Tacoma truck.

The truck was found a few hours later in a parking garage near the Battery.

NewsChopper 2 was over the highway Wednesday night as officers escorted Patterson back to Fulton County.

Police have not identified the victims, except to say that they ranged in age from 25 to 61 and that the woman who was killed was 39 years old.

It’s unclear what charges he is facing.