New video shows minivan crashing into bus during chase in DTLA
Police released shocking new surveillance video of a deadly crash in downtown Los Angeles in which a minivan that was trying to get away from police plowed into a Metro bus.
Police released shocking new surveillance video of a deadly crash in downtown Los Angeles in which a minivan that was trying to get away from police plowed into a Metro bus.
The IRA contribution limits increase to $7,000 in 2024, or $8,000 for those 50 and older. Next year’s limits are $500 higher than the 2023 IRA limits.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Thursday Night Football.
Surprise your sweetheart with these unique picks from Lululemon, Anthropologie and others.
The Los Angeles Police Department arrested a driver who stole a truck and led police on a car chase through the streets of downtown LA.
It’s Giannis and Dame vs. Tyrese Haliburton and the upstart Pacers, and LeBron vs. Zion in Las Vegas with a chance to compete for the NBA Cup on the line.
The NFC East could be all but decided Sunday.
If you love RPGs and retro gaming, then you'll enjoy these three new titles made for the Game Boy or emulators.
Epic Games is expanding the Fortnite experience even further with three new modes. Most importantly to kids, there's a Lego-themed survival builder that launches today.
Jack Dorsey's Block (the company formerly known as Square) announced today that it is releasing its hardware Bitcoin wallet, Bitkey, in 95 countries. Block's pitch to Bitcoin holders is that using a self-custodial crypto wallet is more secure than keeping their crypto assets in custodial wallets or exchanges. The Pronto team at Block, which worked on developing the Bitkey wallet, said that it solved this problem by using a two-of-three authentication mechanism.
Realme's GT5 Pro smartphone can be unlocked with your palm print, and you can even control it using gestures.
Pimento is a new French startup that is using generative AI in an interesting way, as the company focuses on the first step of creative processes — ideation, brainstorming and moodboarding. The best way to describe Pimento is by talking about people who could use a tool like this. Creative teams working on a brand redesign, an ad campaign, an upcoming video game or an animation movie will open Pimento on the first day of their new projects.
Kim Kardashian broke the internet (again) with the launch of the bra. Now, it's sold out.
Four games into his return from a torn ACL, Kyler Murray and the Cardinals offense are slowly starting to click.
Crosby had spent his entire NFL career kicking for the Packers.
Take it from more than 9,000 five-star Amazon reviewers — this thing rocks.
Use iOS 17's new accessibility features to save a copy of your Personal Voice. Here's how to set it up, what the process is like and how effective it is.
Apple’s latest tvOS beta suggests the iTunes Movies and TV Shows apps on Apple TV are on their way out. The former home of streaming purchases and rentals is no longer in the tvOS 17.2 release candidate (RC), which usually ends up identical to the public version.
Day of the Devs is awesome. Here are the new indie games, release window updates and hot titles from the 2023 Game Awards Edition of the show.
Defensive coordinator Jay Sawvel will replace Bohl as the Cowboys' head coach.
The Cowboys head coach experienced abdominal pain on Wednesday morning.