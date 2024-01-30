Video shows mom confronting son after Oxford school shooting

TechCrunch

In 2017, Malte Scholz, then a project manager at a 200-person startup, was struggling to find a product management tool that worked both for him and the teams under his purview. Today, Scholz's business, Airfocus, has ~800 customers including Caterpillar, The Washington Post and Orange and annual recurring revenue hovering around the "single-digit" millions, according to Scholz. Evidently pleased with the momentum, investors are pouring money into Airfocus, most recently in the form of a $7.5 million tranche led by Newion with participation from XAnge, Nauta, Riverside Acceleration Capital and Picea Capital.