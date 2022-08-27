Video shows moment 13-year-old was hit & killed near school, raises questions in the investigation

Video shows the exact moment a 13-year-old girl was hit and killed at a busy Memphis intersection.

It shows 13-year-old Tai’ana Stribling standing in the crosswalk seconds before she was hit by a truck on Wednesday. Police initially said she was not in the crosswalk.

An arrest warrant was issued Friday for the driver who hit her. He was initially released on bond but is now wanted.

The accident happened at Winchester Road at Castleman Street, just down the road from Wooddale Middle School.

Tai’ana Stribling’s family sent FOX13 a video they found on social media. It shows she was using the crosswalk when a white pickup truck hit and killed her. The video is not something we would normally air, but Tai’ana’s family said they want us to share it. They said it unveils something police may have missed.

The video captured an argument between someone inside a vehicle and three people on the sidewalk on Castleman Street, but it’s what happens in the background that raised questions.

It shows someone walking across Winchester Road in the crosswalk. A white truck drives into the frame a second later and appears to hit the person. The camera then zooms into the crosswalk.

The truck and pedestrian are no longer in the frame, but you can hear the person recording mention “a young girl” and see the group outside stepping back from the sidewalk.

Family members told FOX13 the video shows the final moments of Tai’ana Stribling’s life.

Thirty-four-year-old Luciana Ramirez Perez was arrested in connection to her death.

Police originally said the girl did not use the crosswalk, and witnesses told officers she ran into lanes of traffic.

FOX13 spoke with Tai’ana’s family Thursday after Perez was arrested for driving with a suspended license and no insurance.

“He got normal traffic violation charges, nothing to justify what was done in result. You already were not permitted to drive, and the fact that this result – a death, and you’re not even penalized for that. It’s baffling to me,” said Tai’ana’s aunt Andrea Stribling.

According to court records, Perez bonded out of jail, but the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office website showed a warrant for his arrest was issued Friday.

FOX13 reached out to the Memphis Police Department for comment after the family shared the video with us.

A spokesman said they were looking into the video and assured us their investigation into what happened is far from over.

