Video shows moment bullets flew before Bronx murder victim was run over three times

Newly released surveillance video shows a gunman opening fire on a Bronx man who was then run over three times by three other men in a car.

Cortez Hinton, 33, was killed around 8:10 a.m. Saturday when a gunman opened fire on Kelly St. near Westchester Ave. in Foxhurst, cops said.

Before the shooting, a person of interest — dressed all in black, with light-colored sneakers — spoke to at least two people sitting in a red car on the block before he walked away, video shows.

The surveillance footage then cuts to Hinton and another man standing outside the same red car.

A gunman, who appears to be the person of interest cops are looking for, runs up and fires off shots, video shows.

Witnesses recalled hearing at least eight shots.

Hinton, who was shot three times and hit in the torso and groin, darts off camera.

The shooter ran off towards nearby Fox St., NYPD Chief of Department James Essig said.

The wounded man fell to the ground and a gray sedan ran him over twice, Essig said. Cops initially thought the shooter was in the vehicle, but no longer believe that to be true.

“Three other people jump in that gray sedan,” Essig said. “They back over him twice, ride around the block and run over him again.”

Hinton, suffering from severe head and body trauma, was taken to Lincoln Hospital, where he died.

Police are investigating if the slaying was motivated by drugs after they found eight bags stuffed with marijuana at the scene, Essig said.

The victim lived just a few blocks away with his wife, his devastated mother told the Daily News.

Hinton was her second son to be killed by gun violence.

“I can’t wrap my head around any of this,” Toni Hinton said Sunday. “It’s very hurtful I have to go through this all over again.”

Police are still searching for the shooter and ask anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.