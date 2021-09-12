Video shows the moment a cat dangling from the upper deck of a football stadium fell and was caught by fans with an American flag

David Corby/Wikimedia Commons

A cat was seen dangling from the upper deck at a college football game in Florida on Saturday.

The cat survived after fans were able to use an American flag to break its fall.

Video shows the crowd erupting into cheers after the cat survived.

An anxious crowd watched on as a cat dangled from the upper deck at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, on Saturday while the University of Miami played Appalachian State.

Videos shared on social media showed the football fans had their attention drawn away from the game during the first half as the cat struggled to hold on with its two front paws.

Fans below had their hands extended in an effort to catch the cat in the case of a fall. The roar of the crowd swelled each time the cat frantically tried to pull itself up without success.

Eventually, the cat fell, flailing as the crowd erupted, but was caught by fans using an outstretched American flag to break its fall. A group of students was then able to grab it.

One of the people held up the cat in triumph like it was Simba from "The Lion King," eliciting more cheers from the crowd.

Another view of the fall showed fans on the upper deck unsuccessfully trying to reach the cat as it hung beneath them.

Shouts of "oh my god!" can be heard as the cat struggles.

Craig Cromer, a Miami fan who works as a facilities manager at the university, told the Miami Herald it was his flag that was used to catch the cat. He and his wife, season ticket holders for years, bring the flag to every game and hang it on the railing in front of their seats.

Cromer told the outlet that while the cat dangled for a few minutes it also peed on the crowd beneath it.

The cat's current whereabouts are unknown.

