Video shows the moment dozens of frantic sharks in the middle of a feeding frenzy surrounded a fishing boat off the coast of Louisiana: 'Never seen anything like it'

A TikTok video showed a fishing boat off the coast of Louisiana surrounded by feasting sharks.

One of the fisherman told Storyful he'd "never seen anything like it."

The frantic sharks appeared to be eating a pod of small fish that could be seen in the water.

A video shared on TikTok captured the wild moment fisherman off the coast of Louisiana were looking for tuna but found themselves surrounded by dozens of sharks feasting on a pod of fish.

The video, shared by Kaitlin Dix, shows countless grey fins popping in and out of the water all around their boat, causing an island of rough water with dramatic white caps around their boat. At some points in the video, small fish can be seen frantically swimming below the surface in the midst of the sharks, which were even causing water to splash up onto the boat.

Dillon May told Storyful he and his girlfriend, Dix, were out fishing on a friend's boat in search of yellowfin tuna about 15 miles off the coast of Venice, Louisiana, when they spotted a group of menhaden, a small fish that is commonly preyed upon by large predators and often swims in large schools near the ocean surface, and headed towards them.

"By the time we got there, the sharks had found the pod and pushed them up against the boat to feast on them," May told Storyful, adding he'd "never seen anything like it."

May said at first they thought the chaotic scene was a tuna boil, a term used to describe a feeding frenzy that gives the appearance of boiling water, before realizing it was actually sharks feasting on a bait pod, or a closely packed group of small fish.

It's unclear was kind of sharks they were, but many species inhabit the Gulf of Mexico. Some of the sharks most commonly found along the coastlines include bull, thresher, hammerhead, nurse, and blacktip, among others.

May and Dix could not immediately be reached for comment.

