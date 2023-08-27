Video shows moment fans struck by gunfire at White Sox game
Cameras in the stands at Guaranteed Rate Field captured the moment a 41-year-old woman in section 162 realized she'd been shot in the leg.
Cameras in the stands at Guaranteed Rate Field captured the moment a 41-year-old woman in section 162 realized she'd been shot in the leg.
The victims sustained non-life-threatening injuries.
One of the hottest hitters in MLB is still raking.
It's the first time since 2007 that the U.S. has won the men's and women's 4x100m relays.
The U.S. women have dominated the 4x400 relay on the world stage for several years. They won't even compete in the final after Saturday's DQ.
A Portuguese-language spyware called WebDetetive has been used to compromise more than 76,000 Android phones in recent years across South America, largely in Brazil. WebDetetive is also the latest phone spyware company in recent months to have been hacked. In an undated note seen by TechCrunch, the unnamed hackers described how they found and exploited several security vulnerabilities that allowed them to compromise WebDetetive's servers and access to its user databases.
Women everywhere are proclaiming these to be the best-fitting jeans.
Absent a win Saturday night on the high banks of Daytona, Chase Elliott will miss the Cup Series playoffs for the first time in seven years.
Washington averaged a career-high 15.7 points per game in 2022 and added 4.9 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game.
The NFL preseason comes to a close this week. Here's how to watch Saturday's Jets at Giants game.
Red rookie Spencer Steer seemed to make a great catch ... but didn't.
Many menopausal women in the U.S. aren't being treated for symptoms by doctors. Here's how to advocate for yourself.
If you’re considering opening a high-yield savings account, here's how to find the best savings account interest rates.
"It is just the most freeing thing because now I have such a profound love for my entire body because I found the love for my tummy as well." The post Midsize model gets candid about loving her tummy: ‘I truly believe in fighting shame with vulnerability’ appeared first on In The Know.
There were boos, yes, but overall a warm reception for the former Red Sox star.
Their space-saving design 'hugs' the cut sides of produce, open cans and jars to create a tight seal.
The Philadelphia Fed president was more cautious than Fed Chair Jerome Powell in how he described the central bank's fight against inflation.
If you're looking for the best high-yield money market accounts, shop around and compare options from multiple banks and credit unions.
Google ha started rolling out the ability to manage the first-generation Nest Cam Indoor device through the public preview version of its Home app.
As a dad to five kids, the comedian says he's learning more about online safety.
Viral beauty, fashion, kitchen gadgets, designer sunglasses and super cheap sheets are majorly marked down.