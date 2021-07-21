Video shows the moment a New Jersey police detective on his lunch break saved a choking child

A New Jersey police detective on his lunch break saved a choking child (Manchester Police Department/ Twitter)

Police in New Jersey have released a video of the dramatic moment an off-duty detective saved a 10-year-old girl choking in a restaurant.

Richard Jupinka was on his lunch break on 14 July when the girl started struggling to breathe at the next table.

The incident was caught on the surveillance camera in the restaurant, with footage released by the police showing that the girl’s uncle was at first attempting to perform the Heimlich manoeuvre, but his efforts were proving unsuccessful.

“At that point, Det Jupinka assumed care of the child and through the use of the Heimlich manoeuvre, he was able to quickly clear the food obstruction from the child’s airway,” Manchester Township Police said in a statement.

Once the obstruction was cleared, the unidentified girl was able to breathe normally, and the family did not seek further medical attention. They thanked Det Jupinka for his timely efforts.

Manchester Police Detective Performs Heimlich Maneuver; Saves Young Girl’s Life!https://t.co/CDKIP3S93S pic.twitter.com/M79NrhOv4P — Manchester Police NJ (@Manchester_PDNJ) July 20, 2021

“Thankfully, one of our officers was in the right place at the right time,” Manchester Township Police Chief Robert Dolan said in a statement.

“Had he not been there, this incident could have ended much differently.”

Read More

UK Covid-19 vaccinations: Latest figures

Trump: Liz Cheney opponents to meet with him pre-endorsement

Kelly Ripa's first book, 'Live Wire,' is coming next year