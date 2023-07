STORY: Security CCTV footage from a building nearby the explosion shows the moment when it happened, blasting and toppling minibus taxis, creating a deep crack in the tar road and sending pedestrians running away from the blast.

The CCTV video was verified with videos shot by Reuters of the aftermath on Lilian Ngoyi Street, matching the damaged vehicles and buildings just after the explosion.

The cause of the explosion has not yet been confirmed.