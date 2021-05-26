Video shows moment Maserati driver opens fire in D.C. road rage incident

Hayley Vaughn
·2 min read

Police are searching for a Maserati and its driver after gunfire erupted in a road rage incident last week in Washington, D.C., according to police.

Security camera footage captured the incident in the northeast of D.C. last Wednesday. The video shows a vehicle that apparently "cut the Maserati off" while trying to merge lanes near an intersection, according to the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department.

Moments later, the man driving the Maserati exited his vehicle and walked up to the window of the neighboring car. He then proceeded to shoot multiple times at the driver's side window of the other vehicle.

In an effort to flee the attack the victim sped away from the shooter. The suspect then turned and aimed his gun at oncoming traffic, ultimately fleeing the scene in the Maserati that police are now searching for.

The suspect and vehicle, described as a two door gray Maserati, was captured by a nearby surveillance camera. (via Metropolitan Police Department)
Following the assault, police responded to the vehicle that came under fire parked a few blocks away, finding a woman suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for minor, non-life threatening injuries.

The police incident report claims that there were two other passengers in the victim's car at the time of the incident. It is unclear if either of those two passengers were also hurt in the assault. There is no further information on the current status of the driver who was shot.

Since the incident, police have been unable to locate the suspect and the vehicle in question. Based on surveillance images, the vehicle is described as a two door, gray Maserati.

There is an award being offered to the public of $10,000 for anyone who can provide further information on the identity of the suspect. D.C. residents are also encouraged to contact the Metro PD via their tip line or direct phone number with any further information.

