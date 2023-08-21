Video shows moment police capture wanted gang member hiding in bushes, finds gun in BBQ grill:APD
An alleged gang member is back behind bars after police found him hiding in bushes.
It was around 3 p.m. on Aug.15 when Atlanta officers were alerted of a wanted person in the area of Meadow Avenue.
Police identified the wanted person as Tyreke Mikel Brookings.
Brookings is a documented gang member with a history of arrests including aggravated assault, vehicle larceny and obstruction, according to the Atlanta Police Department.
After locating Brookings, when officers tried to detain him, he immediately ran away. After a brief foot chase, authorities found him hiding in the bushes and detained him.
Video shows the moment officers found a gun inside a grill and placed it into evidence.
Police arrested Brookings after confirming his outstanding warrant. He was taken to the Fulton County Jail.
