Video shows moment police capture wanted gang member hiding in bushes, finds gun in BBQ grill:APD

An alleged gang member is back behind bars after police found him hiding in bushes.

It was around 3 p.m. on Aug.15 when Atlanta officers were alerted of a wanted person in the area of Meadow Avenue.

Police identified the wanted person as Tyreke Mikel Brookings.

Brookings is a documented gang member with a history of arrests including aggravated assault, vehicle larceny and obstruction, according to the Atlanta Police Department.

After locating Brookings, when officers tried to detain him, he immediately ran away. After a brief foot chase, authorities found him hiding in the bushes and detained him.

Video shows the moment officers found a gun inside a grill and placed it into evidence.

Police arrested Brookings after confirming his outstanding warrant. He was taken to the Fulton County Jail.

