Video shows the moment a police chase ended with a stolen ambulance being driven into a bay

A woman who stole an ambulance Sunday crashed it into Irondequoit Bay, police said.

The crash ended a police chase that lasted across several New York counties, from Utica to Rochester.

The woman was pulled out of the water and taken into custody.

Police said a woman stole the ambulance from a hospital in Utica Sunday morning. Kunkel, the ambulance company, told CNY Central it was stolen from an open garage bay while undergoing cleaning and that no one else was inside the vehicle when the suspect took off with it.

New York State Police later spotted the ambulance and engaged in a pursuit for 50 miles before briefly calling it off. The chase was picked up again near Rochester, more than 100 miles from where the ambulance was allegedly stolen. Police made multiple unsuccessful attempts to stop the vehicle.

The driver eventually turned down a dead end and ended up driving into the boat launch at the Newport Yacht Club. Video posted by Dan Schrack, a reporter for WHAM-TV, showed the moment the boat hit the water.

Police said the woman was pulled out of the water and onto a private boat before receiving medical attention and being taken into custody, Syracuse.com reported.

Video posted by Emily Putnam, a reporter for WHEC, showed the ambulance was successfully pulled out of the water.

