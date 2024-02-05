Video shows moment tree falls in Sacramento storm, tearing up sidewalk

Video captured the power of Sunday’s storm as high winds knocked down trees and knocked out power for thousands in the Sacramento region.

A video taken Feb. 4, 2024, by Stephenee Borelli shows a large tree at 3rd Avenue and 22nd Street as it comes down, tearing up the concrete sidewalk.

Winds gusted up to 70 mph on Sunday, bringing trees, branches, power lines and fences to the ground. It was all part of an atmospheric river streaming into California. The weather pattern also brought heavy snow in the Sierra Nevada and flooded parts of Southern California.

Some 200,000 customers of the Sacramento Municipal Utility District and Pacific Gas & Electric lost power on Sunday.