Video shows the moment Yonkers detective was shot inside Nodine Hill bodega

Moments before a Yonkers detective was shot Wednesday afternoon, a camera shows the suspect openly showing off a gun he would use seconds later to shoot Brian Menton inside an Elm Street bodega.

While three suspects mill about near racks of snacks checking out a handgun that was clipped to chain attached to one man's pants, detective Menton enters the deli with other law enforcement officers. As the shop fills with suspects and law enforcement, 28-year-old Bryant Adams Jackson tries to walk out with a gun in his sweatshirt pocket, video released by Yonkers police showed Thursday.

Yonkers Police Commissioner John Mueller gives some more information regarding the shooting of a Yonkers detective yesterday along with a video, during a press conference at Yonkers Police Headquarters April 21, 2022.

The video then shows Menton, a 27-year veteran of the force, attempting to stop Jackson from leaving by placing his left arms around him.

That's when Jackson fired one round, hitting Menton, who fell to ground.

What happened next was not on video but police said Jackson was then fatally shot in the head by an FBI agent. Commissioner John Mueller narrated as the video played for press members, other Yonkers officers and Mayor Mike Spano as police reconstructed Wednesday's fatal encounter during a gun investigation in the Nodine Hill neighborhood.

The video provided further clarity to a chaotic Wednesday in Yonkers were a firearms investigation sparked an exchange of gunfire that left Menton, 47, in critical, but stable condition after he was rushed to Jacobi Medical Center Wednesday afternoon by his twin brother, a member of the New York Police Department who was on the job with Menton.

Mueller believes Jackson wasn't able to get more rounds off because his gun jammed, possibly caught on cloth from Jackson's sweatshirt. The video stops just as it shows an FBI agent enter the bodega with his weapon drawn, ready to fire on Jackson.

"In order to stop the suspect from shooting the other officers he took one shot and that's when the suspect was shot," Mueller said.

Mueller said he hoped the video would eliminate "lingering doubt" about took place shortly after 2 p.m. Wednesday.

Things are back to normal at 115 Family Deli on Elm Street in Yonkers April 21, 2022. A Yonkers police detective was shot and a suspect killed in the bodega yesterday.

Two other suspects with Jackson were arrested, according to police. More information about them was not provided by Mueller Thursday because the case is being handled by the federal government.

The suspects' arraignment was expected to take place some time Thursday in federal court, which would reveal their identities and the charges they face.

Mueller said four guns were recovered Wednesday as a result of the bust at the bodega. Two guns were recovered at the scene of the shooting and then later in the day, a search warrant was executed that yielded another two guns.

The Westchester Safe Streets Task Force, which Menton and the FBI agent are members of, had been investigating the group of men, including Jackson, throughout the day, Mueller said.

"They obviously had information that there may be a gun involved and they were correct,"' Mueller said.

The commissioner didn't say much about Jackson, including whether he was local or traveling from another state. He stressed the department didn't have all the answers connected to the incident as of Thursday.

Police were still investigating if the bodega had any connection to the weapons, he said.

"Clearly when you look at the video I can surmise when I look at it they're very comfortable there," Mueller said. "And that's probably a location where they've been hanging out."

Speaking generally about bodegas in Yonkers, Mueller said a situation like this is difficult for deli owners who might be intimidated by gun traffickers who hang out in their establishments.

Mueller had high praise for Menton, who he said is responsible for "hundreds" of gun arrests during he career. He said the city would face more shootings each year if law enforcement didn't make the effort to get guns off the streets.

The Nodine Hill neighborhood has been a hot spot for crime and violence.

"We love our Nodine Hill community and they deserve better," Mueller said.

In a statement earlier in the day, Rep. Jamaal Bowman, a Yonkers resident, said gun violence continues to terrorize the city and other communities in New York.

"We must take absolutely every measure to get guns off of our streets immediately," part of Bowman's statement read.

