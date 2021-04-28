New video shows moments before Andrew Brown Jr. killed

CBSNews
·2 min read

Newly released surveillance video shows sheriff's deputies arriving at Andrew Brown Jr.'s North Carolina home before he was fatally shot, CBS News' Manuel Bojorquez reports.. 

A judge plans to hear arguments Wednesday to decide if body camera video from the killing should be made public. The FBI is also launching a civil rights investigation into the case. 

The new footage shows a team of deputies riding a sheriff's department truck on its way to arrest Brown on drug charges. The video takes place just seconds before Brown was shot. 

Family attorney and civil rights lawyer Ben Crump said the video showed a militarized police force rushing to kill Brown.

Just moments later a previously released video shows deputies surrounding Brown's car, riddled with bullets after it hit a tree. 

The crucial events between the two videos is on the not-yet-released body camera footage. Brown's family, who viewed a portion of the video, says it will show an execution.

Crump and other attorneys released an independent autopsy, which shows Brown suffered five gunshot wounds — four to the arm, and one fatal shot to the back of the head.

Crump called the latter a "kill shot."

Brown's son Khalil Ferebee saw 20 seconds of bodycam footage Monday. 

"It's obvious he was trying to get away. It's obvious! And they're gonna shoot him in the back of the head? Man that sh** not right. That's not right at all man," Ferebee said at the time.

Police arrested several protesters for defying a city curfew that went into effect Tuesday. Many people who spoke with CBS News said the curfew is unnecessary because protests have been peaceful, as residents demand the release of footage which could show the crucial moments in Brown's death.

Under North Carolina law, according to the county sheriff, a judge must sign off on the public release of body cam video. However, even if the judge decides Wednesday to make the video public, there is no guidance on when that would happen.

Meanwhile North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper wants a special prosecutor to take over the case, to ensure it is conducted without bias. 

