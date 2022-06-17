New video shows moments before CATS bus shot into in south Charlotte

Channel 9 obtained video showing the moments just before a Charlotte Area Transit System bus was shot into in south Charlotte in May.

CATS released the surveillance video for the first time Friday afternoon.

In the video, the bus driver can be seen approaching the bus stop, and the suspect in the street until she slows down.

“Get on the sidewalk. If you don’t get on that sidewalk right now -- get on the sidewalk. You’re not getting on my bus. You’re not getting on this bus because you kept walking in front of it. Get the next bus,” the bus driver can be heard saying.

The yelling continues for about a minute until the driver pulls away.

“I’m done talking. Back up, (expletive),” she said in the video.

Four gunshots can then be heard. Thankfully, the driver wasn’t hurt, but one bullet went through the door, narrowly missing her.

Days after the shooting, the attorney for the driver said his team started its own investigation.

Bus drivers have been pushing for safety changes, including bulletproof shields, for months.

Back in February, CATS bus driver Ethan Rivera was shot and killed along his route in uptown in an act of road rage, police said. Authorities said Rivera was driving when he and Darian Dru Thavychith got into an argument. Thavychith has been charged with his murder.

After that shooting, CATS said it added Charlotte-Mecklenburg police patrols at the transit center and on some bus routes. Long-term, they plan to hire security for all bus facilities and routes.

CATS said it’s also inspected every bus to identify radios that don’t work.

