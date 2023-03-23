Video shows moments before and after deadly Atlanta shooting, police say

Police are searching for a pair of suspects they say are behind a deadly shooting earlier this month.

Newly released surveillance video shows two men walking down a road. Video from a few moments later shows the same two men running the opposite direction.

Investigators say that between the two clips, the men shot and killed someone on Springdale Road.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Officers were called to the area where they found a person with a gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police have not released details on what led up to the shooting.

The victim has not been identified.

TRENDING STORIES:

Crime Stoppers of Greater Atlanta is offering a reward of up to $2,000 for the identity of the suspects.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects should call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: