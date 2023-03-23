Video shows moments before and after deadly Atlanta shooting, police say
Police are searching for a pair of suspects they say are behind a deadly shooting earlier this month.
Newly released surveillance video shows two men walking down a road. Video from a few moments later shows the same two men running the opposite direction.
Investigators say that between the two clips, the men shot and killed someone on Springdale Road.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Officers were called to the area where they found a person with a gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.
Police have not released details on what led up to the shooting.
The victim has not been identified.
TRENDING STORIES:
1 person shot dead at Cobb County apartment complex, police say
Registered sex offender, Ga. McDonald’s manager accused of getting 15-year-old employee pregnant
Woman killed after forklift runs her over at Clayton County business
Crime Stoppers of Greater Atlanta is offering a reward of up to $2,000 for the identity of the suspects.
Anyone who recognizes the suspects should call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS: