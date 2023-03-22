Video shows moments before deadly shooting at Atlanta gas station, police say

Police are releasing new surveillance video that show the moments before an argument in a gas station turned deadly.

Adonnis Williams was shot at a gas station on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. He was found dead a short time later in his neighbor’s yard on Gordon Terrace, according to police.

Video shows Williams wearing a red jacket and scrolling on his phone inside the gas station. Three other men approach him and the group appears to be having a civil conversation.

Police say that in the portion of the video after what was released, the alleged shooter, who is seen standing to Williams’ right in a black jacket, reach for a gun in Williams’ pocket.

Williams and the alleged shooter then wrestle on the ground before Williams gets control of the gun and runs from the store, according to police reports.

As he runs away, the unidentified suspect gets a gun from a third party and shoots at Williams at least twice.

Officers found two shell casings at the gas station. One had struck a concrete wall and the other hit a trash can.

Police have not said if the other two men in the video are involved.

Anyone who knows who the suspect may be should contact Atlanta police.

