Video shows moments before father was killed outside local restaurant; search underway for gunman

Orange County deputies released new surveillance video Friday that they hope will help track down a suspect after a shooting last month.

Investigators said the victim, Etson Faustin, 39, was a husband and a father.

He was one of two people shot at a shopping plaza on Southland Boulevard last month.

Deputies said they believed these victims were ambushed.

Dieurifus Bierre, the owner of the La Belle Caribbean Restaurant, said what happened outside his restaurant in the early morning of Dec. 30 is unacceptable.

“It broke my heart,” Bierre said. “I don’t know what I can do for them or say.”

In the surveillance video, you can see one man lingering by the hood of his car as if to provide a distraction while two men pop out of the bushes and confront two other people.

The masked man had a gun, and someone threw a bag on the ground. But the gunman still shot the two people, including Faustin.

Bierre said Faustin used to come to the restaurant often.

Investigators said they are now looking for any information linking the shooter and the man in orange, who could be an accessory to the crime. If you have any information, the sheriff’s office asks that you call Detective Ramirez at 407-254-7000 ext. 70540.

