New video shows moments leading up to deadly 2018 Walmart shooting, involving rapper DaBaby

New video from Rolling Stone shows the moments leading up to the deadly 2018 shooting inside a Huntersville Walmart, involving Rapper DaBaby.

Authorities said 19-year-old Jaylin Craig was shot and killed during a fight inside the store in November 2018.

The Charlotte rapper, whose real name is Jonathan Kirk, told detectives that before the shooting, he was shopping with his family when he noticed two people staring at him, in what he believed was a threatening way.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Charges dropped against man connected to deadly shooting inside Huntersville Walmart

The new Walmart surveillance footage reviewed by Rolling Stone shows a fight inside the store between several people.

“They’re staring at me like they recognize me; like they was about to come pull a gun out,” Kirk told detectives, adding that he assumed the teens were looking to cause trouble. “What I’m hearing from it, they see me with my girl and my kids and [think], ‘This is a perfect opportunity to do something to him.’ … They’re trying to get me to provoke them so they could pull a gun out.”

Rapper DaBaby, whose real name is Jonathan Kirk.

Craig was with his friend Henry Douglas at the time. Douglas told investigators that they thought they spotted someone who looked like rapper DaBaby and took several glances to see if it was really him.

Douglas told police that Kirk initiated the conversation and seemed intent on creating an issue. He said Kirk wanted to go outside to the parking lot to fight, and when they were planning to leave, Kirk launched at Douglas.

DaBaby (left) gets into a fight with Henry Douglas (right). Kirk would later shoot and kill Jaylin Craig (background) during the fight. (Courtesy: Rolling Stone)

In the surveillance video, Kirk can be seen hitting Douglas in the head and nearly tackling him to the ground. Kirk and Douglas then start fighting, while Craig was seen standing nearby.

“Craig reaches into the front of his waistband to pull out what appears to be a firearm,” according to a death-investigation report prepared by Mecklenburg County Assistant District Attorney William Bunting.

The report then said Craig attempted to pull them off from one another, when Kirk’s partner at the time interjected herself in the fight and tried to separate Kirk and Douglas.

Story continues

Rolling Stone reviewed additional footage that was not published. According to Rolling Stone, Kirk’s partner pushed Craig back and Kirk was able to break free one his hands. He then pulled out a gun and shot Craig in his side. Craig collapsed at the other end of the aisle.

Jaylin Craig (Source: Rolling Stone; Courtesy of LaWanda Horsley)

For Craig’s family, the video raises some new questions surrounding the incident.

“I feel like they just swept it up under the rug,” Craig’s mother, LaWanda Horsley, told Rolling Stone of the investigation into her son’s death. “[Kirk] knows what he did. I’m not doing this for no fame or anything, because at the end of the day, Jaylin Craig is gone.”

Craig’s family told Rolling Stone that the fight only started when Kirk became annoyed that people recognized him and allegedly demanded they take things outside for a fight.

ALSO READ: DaBaby questioned, then released following Miami Beach shooting; 2 others charged

“I don’t look at him as no DaBaby,” Horsley says. “I look at him like, ‘You’re Jonathan Kirk and you murdered Jaylin Craig.’”

Kirk was originally facing a charge of carrying a concealed gun in the case, but charges were dropped in court in 2019.

Horsley -- who still lives in Charlotte -- and other family members believe Craig’s killing was unjustified. She told Rolling Stone that DaBaby destroyed their family, and that it took all these years before anyone came to them asking for their side of the story.

“We never hid from nobody,” she said. “We never [heard] from nobody. Y’all knew our names from a news clip. But nobody ever asked us what was Jaylin like. Nobody.”

Craig’s family are also sickened to watch Kirk seemingly launch a career off the back of their son’s death, Rolling Stone reports.

“This is stressing me out right now because every time you turn on the radio, you hear him,” Craig’s father, Curtis, said. “You can’t even listen to the radio. I think about my son constantly.”

ALSO READ: Rapper DaBaby addresses Troutman property shooting on social media

Rapper DaBaby has been involved in altercations and violence multiple times. In April 2022, he was at his home in Troutman when a person was shot on his property.

Police have not confirmed who shot the person, but DaBaby posted on his Instagram, seeming to claim responsibility for the shooting.

(WATCH BELOW: Rapper DaBaby addresses Troutman property shooting on social media)