New video shows moments a passenger was killed in 2021 interstate shooting

Memphis Police are still looking for a gunman who took a person’s life in a 2021 interstate shooting and officials are hoping that new video will help them find a lead in the case.

According to police, a car was driving down I-240 near Airways Blvd. in a white Lexus around 2:15 a.m. on September 19, 2021 when the gunfire rang out.

Someone in a light-colored SUV opened fire on the two people in the Lexus while both vehicles were traveling eastbound on I-240 between Millbranch and Airways, police said.

In the shocking video released by Memphis Police, you can see the gunfire flash and then the Lexus swerve across the interstate and run into the median.

Police said the driver of the Lexus survived but the passenger died from the shooting.

Both the driver and passenger had been at the “Classic Soulz Club” on East Brooks Road just before the shooting happened, Memphis Police said.

If you know who pulled the trigger or have any information about this crime, Memphis Police urge you to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Any information that leads to an arrest, in this case, could be worth up to $2,000.

