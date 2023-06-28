Video shows moments registered sex offender was arrested at metro Atlanta Walmart

New body camera video shows how Suwannee Police stopped a registered sex offender who they say preyed on young girls and women at a Walmart.

Channel 2′s Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson was at Suwannee Police headquarters, where police said the suspect tried to trick the police.

Body camera video shows the moments that 33-year-old Gary Moultrie was arrested at the Walmart in Suwanee on June 9. Police said Moultrie took upskirt photos of customers and touched two young girls inappropriately.

The video shows Moultire trying to distract officers to avoid getting arrested. When that doesn’t work, he takes off running.

