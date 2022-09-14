New video shows the moments rookie police officer was shot, killed in Blawnox

In Kevin McSwiggen’s preliminary hearing, prosecutors showed video from his dash camera, as he is following off-duty Oakdale police officer, Chuck Stipetich off of 28 to his home in Blawnox.

Eventually, they stop in front of the home, and you can hear McSwiggen start to yell.

They argue, and move off camera for a few moments. You can hear two gunshots, and see McSwiggen pointing a gun.

A judge ruled he will go to trial on all charges. Afterward, Officer Stipitech’s father, who testified today, was in tears outside of the courtroom.

“As you can imagine, they are very distraught, and just trying to get justice for their son, Chuck. So this is the first step in the process,” the family’s attorney, Jim Hankle, said.

During the testimony, Stipetich’s father said his son called him, and told him he was being followed, and to come outside.

There was a brief physical fight, then McSwiggen fired his gun, hitting Chuck in the chest.

Chuck fired back, hitting McSwiggen’s arm.

Defense attorney Casey’s White says his client was acting in self defense.

“You can see that this was a fight. And unfortunately two people got shot, and one lost his life on that day. Did my client intend to kill that young man? No. Did he know he was law enforcement officer? No,” White said.

