Video shows moments before shots fired in South Bay restaurant

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — The owner of a Chula Vista business at the center of a Saturday night shooting spoke with FOX 5 and shared surveillance video from the terrifying moments inside Novo Brazil.

“I heard there was a shooting before they got there, because if you see the video they are chasing, they’re looking for someone,” said Tiago Carneiro, owner Novo Brazil Brewing.

Surveillance video from the restaurant shows what happens moments before shots are fired. Two people are seen walking by the entrance, then they double back, look inside and continue on walking. Suddenly they run inside the restaurant, chased by three others.

A person in a black and red top is seen with his arm up, holding a gun. As shots are fired, immediately everyone drops to the ground.

“All of them were not our customers. They have never been in our location. They were not there that night. They come inside and between the time they shoot and they go out it was 12 seconds,” Carneiro said.

Carneiro says the people involved do not represent the community or his restaurant.

Chula Vista police confirm a 16-year-old involved in the dispute was shot in the leg. An uninvolved 58-year-old man and 60-year-old woman were also shot in the leg and transported to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. A 21-year-old staff member received treatment at a hospital for a non-life-threatening injury believed to have been caused by a bullet grazing her leg.

Police believe this was an isolated incident with an intended target, not an active shooter situation. However, with the shooter still out there, Carneiro hopes they are held accountable.

“I hope the police and city act very strong with this because we shouldn’t except this kind of violence. It’s bad not only for the business, but it’s bad for the whole community that starts not feeling safe. This never happened before and I hope this never happens again,” Carneiro said.

Chula Vista Mayor John McCann also issued FOX 5 a statement Monday evening saying:

“I am thankful for the rapid response of the Chula Vista Police Department to Saturday night’s shooting to protect our community. This appears to be an isolated incident between two individuals in an otherwise safe area. Most important, I am confident that the police will determine the individual responsible for the shooting and apprehend them.”

Anyone with information about this shooting is urged to contact San Diego County Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477 or submit a tip via p3tips (online or mobile application) http://p3tips.com/409 if they wish to remain anonymous.

Novo Brazil provided counseling and support for the staff affected by the shooting.

