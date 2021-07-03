Video shows mud hurtling through a Japanese city during a landslide, leaving at least 20 missing

Bill Bostock
·1 min read
atami landslide japan
A landslide hit Atami in Shizuoka Prefecture, Japan, on July 3, 2021. STR/JIJI PRESS/AFP via Getty Images

  • A landslide hit the Japanese city of Atami on Saturday following three days of heavy rain.

  • 20 people are missing and two people are feared dead, Kyodo News reported.

  • Footage shows the moment the landslide washed away cars, utility poles, and a house.

A mudslide tore through a Japanese city on Saturday, leaving at least 20 people missing, according to reports.

Two people are feared dead and at least 10 homes have been destroyed in Atami, a city near Tokyo, Kyodo News reported.

The landslide, which hit Atami around 10:30 a.m. local time, came following 55 centimeters (21.6 inches) of rainfall in the nearby Gotemba, Shizuoka Prefecture, over the last three days, Kyodo News said.

Footage posted to social media show the moment the torrent struck:

Around 21,000 households were ordered to evacuate, Kyodo News reported.

Authorities have also received around ten calls from Atami residents who were trapped in their homes, the outlet said.

The mudslide has since passed through the city and has reached the coast, The Mainichi newspaper reported.

Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and disaster minister Yasufumi Tanahashi are working to coordinate a rescue effort, the newspaper said.

