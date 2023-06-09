Video shows Nancy Pelosi talking about Republican Party's 'smear' tactic | Fact check

The claim: Video shows Nancy Pelosi describing how the Democratic Party spreads lies

A May 30 Instagram video shows former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi speaking at a podium.

"It's called the wrap-up smear," Pelosi says in the video. "You smear somebody with falsehoods and all the rest and then you merchandise it. And then you write it and if they see it's reported in the press that this, this, this and this."

Following the Pelosi clip, a woman comes on screen and claims Pelosi was describing a tactic used by the Democratic Party.

"Openly admitting they lie to American citizens," reads on-screen text included in the video.

The post garnered more than 14,000 likes in nine days.

Our rating: False

The clip was taken out of context. Pelosi was describing a diversion tactic she claims the Republican Party uses.

Pelosi was referring to Republicans, not Democrats

The clip was taken from a 2017 press briefing, during which a reporter asked Pelosi if she thought it would be worthwhile to "rehab" her image in Republican districts ahead of the 2018 election.

In response, Pelosi said that instead of spending money she raises on self-promotion she wants to use it to highlight what congressional Democrats have done to help their districts.

She continued by accusing the Republican Party of using smear tactics, in particular the "wrap-up smear," against Democrats instead of focusing on their own accomplishments.

Fact check: Video shows Pelosi security detail escorting her to her car, not arresting her

Aaron Bennett, a spokesperson for Pelosi, told USA TODAY the claim in the video is false.

"The deliberate misrepresentation of Speaker Pelosi’s words in this video only further proves the point she’s making in the real, full, unedited clip," Bennett said in an email.

Pelosi previously accused former President Donald Trump of regularly utilizing the same tactic in a 2017 CNN interview.

USA TODAY reached out to the user who shared the post for comment but did not immediately receive a response.

The claim has also been debunked by the Associated Press, PolitiFact, Reuters and FactCheck.org.

Our fact-check sources:

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Video misrepresents Nancy Pelosi quote on 'wrap-up smear' | Fact check