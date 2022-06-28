Video shows NC cop shoot unarmed suspect, call in report, then fire again, lawyers say

In February, Concord Police said one of its officers fatally shot Brandon Combs following a “physical confrontation” at a car dealership where he was trying to steal a truck.

Now, lawyers for Combs’ mother say that based on police video they watched last week, there was no struggle between the 29-year-old and police Officer Timothy Larson before the officer opened fire on Feb. 13.

Larson’s body-camera footage — which the lawyers say they first saw Thursday under a court order but which has not yet been released to the public — shows a short chase on foot at the car lot between the officer and suspect that ended when the unarmed Combs climbed into the driver’s seat of Larson’s police SUV, the lawyers say.

When Larson arrived on the passenger side of his vehicle, he shot Combs five times through the windshield, the lawyers say in a statement.

Larson then stopped to call in the shooting to his department. When the call ended, Larson shot the mortally wounded Combs again, civil rights attorney Harry Daniels told The Charlotte Observer on Monday.

Larson could not be reached for comment Tuesday.

Daniels, who represented the family of Andre Brown following his 2021 shooting death by deputies in Elizabeth City, says the Combs footage is one of the worst police-shooting videos he has ever seen.

He says Combs’ death has not received the attention it deserves because the police department omitted relevant facts from its statement and presented the shooting as an “open-and-shut case.”

The video, which the attorneys watched at the police department, changes all that, Daniels said.

“We didn’t know anything until we saw it. We watched it in utter disbelief,” said Daniels, an Atlanta-based attorney who once applied to become a Mecklenburg County sheriff’s deputy.

“The most disturbing thing is not the unjustified use of deadly force, but that (Larson) paused and then used deadly force again. The first five shots were bad enough. The last shot was overkill, man. It was overkill. I can’t make sense of it.”

Now, Daniels and the other attorneys representing Combs’ family are calling on Cabarrus County District Attorney Roxann Vaneekhoven to take the rare step in North Carolina of charging Larson with a crime or seeking a grand jury indictment.

They also want the longtime prosecutor to meet with Combs’ mother, Virginia Tayara, and for police to release the shooting video.

Vaneekhoven and her office did not return an Observer phone call Monday seeking information about the case.

Tayara is expected to speak about her son’s death during a 10 a.m. news conference Tuesday in front of Concord City Hall.

Daniels said Tayara has not watched the police video. In fact, she did not know anything was unusual about her son’s death until she was told by the State Bureau of Investigation that Combs was shot while inside a police vehicle, he said.

According to Daniels, Larson, who police say was on the job for two years when the shooting occurred, no longer works for the department.

When asked about Larson’s job status and whether he had been fired or resigned, Concord Police referred questions to the City of Concord. A city spokeswoman said it would be Tuesday before information about Larson’s employment and disciplinary records would be available.

The SBI, which looked into the shooting, sent its finding to Vaneekhoven earlier this month for her review, said agency spokeswoman Anjanette Grube.

“Do you represent the citizens of Cabarrus County or the police officers of Cabarrus County,” Daniels said of Vaneekhoven.

“We’re about to find out.”

Police use of deadly force

In North Carolina and every other state, police officers are justified in using deadly force if they have a reasonable belief that they, their fellow officers or the public is in imminent risk of death or serious injuries.

The law is written around a landmark Supreme Court case, Graham v. Connor, which originated in Charlotte.

Every year, police fatally shoot about 1,000 people, a number that has remained largely unchanged despite widespread police reforms following the deaths of George Floyd and others, according to the Washington Post, which has tracked officer-involved shootings for the past five years.

Both Combs and Larson are white.

Prosecutions of cops for on-duty shootings are rare; convictions even more so.

In Charlotte, the trial following the first officer arrest for an on-duty shooting in more than 30 years ended in a hung jury in 2015 with a majority of the members voting to acquit. The charges against the officer were later dropped.

In the case of Combs, the police statement following the shooting said the standoff occurred at 5 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 13, at the Modern Nissan dealership on Concord Parkway South. There, according to Daniels, Combs was caught in the act of trying to steal a Nissan pickup.

“The officer provided the suspect with multiple verbal commands to stop what he was doing. The suspect refused,” Maj. Robert Ledwell said in the police statement following the shooting. “A physical confrontation ensured. Soon thereafter, the officer discharged (his) department-issued handgun, striking the suspect.”

Combs died later that day at Atrium Health Cabarrus.

The chase between Larson and Combs, which Daniels says is caught on the officer’s camera, was not mentioned in the police statement, nor is the fact that Combs died inside a police vehicle.

Under the Concord Police Department’s use of force policy, officers are banned from shooting into vehicles unless they or others are being targeted by “deadly physical force” other than a vehicle, or “the moving vehicle poses an imminent and ongoing threat of substantial physical harm to the officer or another person from which there is no reasonable means to escape.”

According to Daniels, neither condition was a factor in the death of Combs. The video shows the SUV wasn’t moving; Combs was not armed; and Larson was standing to the side of the vehicle and not directly in its path, the lawyer claims.

According to his own comments on the video, Larson acknowledged he was not in imminent danger, according to Daniels.

Asked why he shot Combs, the officer replied, “He was trying to take my car,” Daniels said.

This is a developing story.