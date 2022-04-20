Video shows NC Highway Patrol trooper taking US Rep Madison Cawthorn’s license

A North Carolina trooper’s dashcam video shows the patrolman taking U.S. Rep. Madison Cawthorn’s driver’s license after pulling him over in Cleveland County.

Superior Court Judge Martin McGee reviewed the North Carolina State Highway Patrol’s footage and said Tuesday that public interest requires the footage’s release, according to court records.

The Highway Patrol charged Cawthorn last week with driving while his license was revoked.

Cawthorn faces the charge after a traffic stop in Cleveland County around 10:30 p.m. on March 3, according to Sgt. Chris Knox, a patrol spokesman. A trooper had seen the 2019 Toyota truck drive left of center of U.S. 74 Business, Knox said in a written statement to McClatchy.

The trooper’s dashboard camera footage, with sometimes shaky audio, shows his patrol vehicle following a truck for a couple minutes before pulling it over.

When the trooper informs Cawthorn that his license has been revoked, Cawthorn appears to reply: “Is that so?”

With Cawthorn unable to drive any further, a woman hops out of the passenger-side door, removed her pumps, and helps the officer retrieve Cawthorn’s wheelchair from the bed of the truck.

Cawthorn wheels himself over to the passenger side of the truck, pausing briefly to shake the trooper’s hand. The woman is hauling the wheelchair into the back of the truck as the trooper drives away.

The trooper identified Cawthorn as the driver and charged him with driving while his license was revoked, a misdemeanor, Knox said.

Cawthorn is scheduled to appear in court on May 6 in Shelby.

McClatchy obtained a copy of the citation, which said Cawthorn was very polite and cooperative during the exchange and that the trooper learned that there was “a pickup order” to take Cawthorn’s license.

Knox told McClatchy that he can’t comment on why Cawthorn’s license has been revoked because that information is protected under a federal law, the Driver’s Privacy Protection Act.

Cawthorn spokesman Luke Ball did not immediately return a request for comment Wednesday afternoon.

Cawthorn, a first-term Republican, is seeking reelection in District 11, in far western North Carolina. He faces seven challenges in the May 17 primary.

Previous charges, controversies

Court records show this is the second time Cawthorn has been issued the charge of driving with a revoked license. The first, in 2017, was later dismissed.

Knox said Cawthorn faces two additional charges of speeding, both brought by the Highway Patrol.

On Oct. 18, 2021, a trooper charged Cawthorn with speeding while he was driving in a white 2009 Dodge passenger vehicle on Interstate 40 near mile marker 59 in Buncombe County. Knox said Cawthorn traveled 89 mph in a 65 mph zone.

Then on Jan. 8, Cawthorn faced another speeding charge when he was pulled over in the same vehicle after a trooper said he was traveling 87 mph in a 70 mph zone on U.S. 74 in Polk County. All three charges are still pending.

Cawthorn, an outspoken member of Congress, has found himself at the center of numerous controversies.

Last February, airport security stopped Cawthorn in Asheville for attempting to board a plane with a Glock 9 mm handgun, The News & Observer previously reported. Cawthorn was allowed to board his flight without the gun and pick it up from security on his return trip.

In September, Cawthorn escaped trouble again when he took a knife to a school board meeting, The Charlotte Observer previously reported. Cawthorn was not charged in either incident.

While he recently appeared at a North Carolina rally for former President Donald Trump, he has lost support from some of the state’s most powerful Republican leaders, who are backing Sen. Chuck Edwards, one of Cawthorn’s challengers.

Republican Congressman Kevin McCarthy, the top Republican in the U.S. House, said recently that Cawthorn would have to earn back his trust. The comment came after the driving charges and after Cawthorn claimed that he been invited to orgies with elected officials and had witnessed others doing drugs.