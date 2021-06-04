Video shows Newark officers getting attacked while making arrest

Officers were trying to arrest a man who was accused of gun possession. A group then descended on the officers and then began attacking them.

Video Transcript

- Some disturbing breaking news to show you. Exclusive new video a police officer in Newark getting attacked while trying to make an arrest. It happened Tuesday afternoon, but moments ago we obtained this police body cam video. As cops were trying to arrest a man accused of gun possession, a group descends on the officers and begins attacking them. At least two cops were hurt, had to be hospitalized. The incident sparked a war of words, of sorts, between the police union and the Newark mayor's office. Mayor Baraka initially said no officers were attacked and the union was stoking fears. Two officers who were knocked to the ground have been released from the hospital.