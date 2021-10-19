Video shows NYC Grubhub deliveryman fatally stabbed for e-bike at Manhattan park

Disturbing video shows the moments a New York City suspect approached a Grubhub delivery driver on a park bench, striking up conversation moments before slashing him in the face and riding off with his bicycle.

Surveillance video released by the New York City Police Department shows the food deliveryman sitting on a bench in Sara Roosevelt Park on the Lower East Side around 1 a.m. Saturday, his electronic bicycle leaning up against him, as a suspect approaches.

The suspects is seen sitting down on the bench next to the deliveryman, striking up a conversation. NYPD stopped the video before detectives say the suspect is seen slashing 51-year-old Sala Miah in the face and stabbing the victim in the torso. The unidentified suspect then rides off with the e-bike, and a witness who see the victim on the ground dialed 911, WNBC reported.

Miah was rushed by ambulance to Bellevue Hospital, where he died from his injuries an hour later.

"I feel like we are living in a third world country with our law and order right now," Miah’s brother-in-law Muhammad Ahsan, 44, who lives in Brooklyn, told NY Daily News. "Where is the justice coming from? Every day the crime is growing, growing, growing and I feel like they need to do something. I’ve been living in this city for more than 23 years but the last two to three years, it’s getting worse."

Ahsan said Miah emigrated from Bangladesh to New York City two years ago and was working to send money back to his wife, 20-year-old daughter and 11-year-old son back home.

"They were saying, ‘how’s this happening there, where people think this is the best country in the world,’" Ahsan told the newspaper. "People all over the world have dreams to come to this country, to build a future… What is happening in this city is unacceptable and everyday it’s getting worse."

NYPD is asking the public for information to help identify the suspect, as investigators are working to see if two additional stabbings carried out by someone on a bicycle in the area were connected. Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

"We are shocked and saddened by these reports and our hearts go out to the delivery worker and his family," Grubhub spokeswoman Katie Norris said in a statement. "Nobody should have to experience violence or the theft of their property under any circumstances and we have reached out to the police department to offer our support on their investigation."

Murders in New York City were double last week from the rate seen during the same seven-day stretch last year, Daily Mail reported, citing police statistics.