Video shows officers pepper-spraying 9-year-old
Police in Rochester have released two body-camera videos of officers restraining a distraught 9-year-old girl who was handcuffed and sprayed with what police called a chemical “irritant.” (Feb. 1)
Video Transcript
- Stop.
- I want my dad! I'm not--
- Stop!
- getting in no car until I see my dad!
- Stop for a second.
- I want my dad!
- Stand down.
- Oh, my God!
- Then get in the car!
- Get in the car!
- Help! Please help, someone!
- Ah
- No!
- You're acting like a child.
- I wanna g--
- Stop!
- I am a child! I got a bad--
- Just-- just spray her.
- You guys do not-- No, I haven't--
- Just spray her at this point.
- Stop! Stop!
- Stop it! You can just--
[MUFFLED MIC SOUNDS]
- Here we are.
- Here.
- Stop!
[BANG]
[SCREAMING]
- I'm--
- I've got her. I've got her, yeah.
- I-- please wipe my eyes! Wipe my eyes, please!
[COUGH]
- [SIGH] Unbelievable.
- Holy--