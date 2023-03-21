Video shows osprey tangled in fishing line, tethered to pole before being freed in San Diego

A bird literally on a wire posed a predicament Monday for the San Diego Humane Society.

The humane society got a call Sunday about an osprey tethered by fishing line to her nest atop a 40-foot-tall spotlight pole in the coastal neighborhood of Ocean Beach, the agency's spokesperson Nina Thompson told USA TODAY.

The osprey attempted to take flight and free herself, but could not because the fishing line only allowed her to get a few feet above the nest. Her partner osprey could be seen flying around nearby, watching the nest and continuing to "bring food to the three nestlings since the other parent was unable," Thompson said.

First attempt at freeing osprey in San Diego foiled

Humane Officer Lindsey Haskell responded to assess the situation Sunday and an attempt by the San Diego Fire Rescue Department failed because the truck was too heavy for the ground, Thompson said.

The San Diego Humane Society rescued an osprey entangled by fishing line to her nest atop a 40-foot-tall spotlight pole in the coastal neighborhood of Ocean Beach.

SDGE bucket truck has power to free bird

San Diego Gas & Electric Company brought a bucket truck to the scene Monday and the SDG&E crew was able to cut the bird's left leg free and bring her to the ground.

The San Diego Gas & Electric Company helped the San Diego Humane Society rescue an osprey entangled by fishing line to her nest atop a 40-foot-tall spotlight pole in a spotlight near a baseball diamond at Robb Field in the coastal neighborhood of Ocean Beach.

Dr. Jon Enyart, the senior director of the human society's Project Wildlife program, gave some direction to the SDG&E crew and they were able to cut the bird free and bring her down to the ground.

The San Diego Gas & Electric Company helped the San Diego Humane Society rescue an osprey entangled by fishing line to her nest atop a 40-foot-tall spotlight pole in the coastal neighborhood of Ocean Beach.

Unentangled, osprey gets a health check, then takes wing

When the osprey was on the ground, Enyart removed the fishing line tangled around its claw. He checked the bird for injuries, gave it an injection for hydration and released it.

Dr. Jon Enyart, the senior director of the San Diego Humane Society's Project Wildlife program, removed the fishing line wrapped around an osprey's left leg. The fishing line had tethered her to her nest atop a 40-foot-tall spotlight pole in the coastal neighborhood of Ocean Beach.

"The Osprey flew a lap around the baseball diamond, then promptly returned to her nestlings," Thompson said. "The partner osprey immediately joined the nest as well!."

Enyart thanked the San Diego Fire and Rescue Department and the SDG&E, and "the good Samaritan who reached out to us."

“It takes a village to preserve and care for the wildlife we are so fortunate to have in our community,” he said in a statement to USA TODAY. “This Osprey is getting a second chance thanks to all the people who took the time to help."

Story continues

Follow Mike Snider on Twitter: @mikesnider.

What's everyone talking about?: Sign up for our trending newsletter to get the latest news

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Video: San Diego animal rescue of osprey entangled by fishing line