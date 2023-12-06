Video shows Palatka teacher knock out student's front tooth, police say

Shocking video shows a Palatka gym teacher chuck a basketball at a 6th grader and then elbow him in the mouth which knocked out his front tooth.

Palatka police said James Bellamy, 41, was arrested on child abuse and battery charges Monday after security cameras at Putnam Academy of Arts & Sciences showed the incident.

“Seeing him do it to my son on the video, that’s when was like ‘oh my god.’ My baby is 12,” Toni Foster, his mother, said. “I’m angry. I’m still angry. But my thing is why? There is no way you could’ve got that upset.”

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The security video shows her son first hit Bellamy while playing basketball. According to the report, Bellamy said, “get your black a** out on the court.” Then the 41-year-old gym teacher threw a basketball, the 12-year-old ducks, and the teacher struck him in the mouth with his elbow.

According to the report, the teacher told police it was not intentional, but he was fired on Monday. Action News Jax reached out to the Putnam County School District for comment, but so far, we have not heard back.

Foster said the blow knocked out her son’s front tooth and chipped the other front tooth. Doctors are going to attempt repairing it Thursday, but she said if they can’t her son will need to wait until he’s 21-years-old for a fake tooth.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Bellamy was released on $6500 bond Tuesday with a no contact order. Foster told Action News Jax’s Robert Grant that the Department of Children and Families reached out to her with questions about the incident.

We asked for Bellamy’s personnel file but have not yet received it.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.