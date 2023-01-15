Video shows passenger plane that crashed in Nepal flying low over a populated area before spinning sharply. At least 68 reported killed.

Bethany Dawson
·2 min read
Rescue teams work to retrieve bodies at the crash site of an aircraft carrying 72 people in Pokhara in western Nepal January 15, 2023.
Rescue teams work to retrieve bodies at the crash site of an aircraft carrying 72 people in Pokhara in western Nepal January 15, 2023.Bijay Neupane/Handout via REUTERS

  • At least 68 people have died after a plane crashed near an airport in central Nepal.

  • 72 people were on board the Yeti Airlines flight from Kathmandu.

  • The plane is between two hills near the Pokhara airport, making it difficult for rescue workers to work.

At least 68 people have died after a plane crashed near an airport in central Nepal, according to reports.

The Yeti Airlines flight from the Nepalese capital of Kathmandu crashed on landing, with videos on social media showing the aircraft spinning sharply just before it hit the ground. A loud explosion can be heard, as it goes out of view.

72 people were on board the flight, including 68 passengers. 68 bodies have been recovered so far.

"We have sent 31 bodies to the hospital and are still taking out 33 bodies from the gorge," police official Ajay K.C told Reuters.

The plane's wreckage is sited between two hills near the Pokhara airport, making it difficult for rescue workers to reach, Reuters reports. 

A general view of people gathered after the plane crash in Pokhara, Nepal January 15, 2023 in this picture obtained from social media
A general view of people gathered after the plane crash in Pokhara, Nepal January 15, 2023 in this picture obtained from social mediaNaresh Giri/via REUTERS

Local resident Arun Tamu told the news site that half of the aircraft was on a hillside, whilst the other had fallen into the gorge of a river.

 

At least 309 people have died since 2000 in plane or helicopter crashes in the mountainous nation of the Himalayas, Reuters report. The European Union banned Nepali airlines from its airspace in 2013 over concerns regarding safety.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.

Read the original article on Business Insider

