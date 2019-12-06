Video shows people scaling US border wall in seconds - despite Trump insisting it 'can't be climbed'

Donald Trump has praised construction of newly constructed wall along the US-Mexico border, which the president has insisted “can’t be climbed”.

But a viral video has proved that the wall can easily be scaled with a ladder.

In September, the president stood in front of the construction of a portion of the wall, which he said had been tested by “world-class mountain climbers” who found that “this was the one that was hardest to climb”.

He said: “And we’ve all seen the pictures of young people climbing walls with drugs on their back — a lot of drugs. I mean, they’re unbelievable climbers. This wall can’t be climbed. This is very, very hard.”

In a now-viral video uploaded this week, three men climbed a similar portion of border fencing within seconds.

The video from by Deseret Sun photojournalist J Omar Ornelas shows a man bracing a tall ladder at the foot of the fence as two men climb to the top, then easily slide down the ladder rails from the other side of the perforated fence.

This is the newly replaced wall along the US/MEXICO border. #TheWall pic.twitter.com/MIrD3HhVsE — J. Omar Ornelas (@fotornelas) December 4, 2019

So far, the president has not added any new miles of wall nor has he procured any new funding for his project, which he repeatedly promised on the campaign trail would be paid for by Mexico, ostensibly to prevent people from entering the country without legal permission.

Current wall construction replaced already-existing fencing.

Reports also showed how people have been able to breach the wall using common household tools that cost less than $100 from a hardware store.

Read more

Trump border wall contract handed to company run by Republican donor

Smugglers cut hole in US-Mexico border wall and drive through it

Smugglers are sawing through new sections of Trump’s border wall

Trump has acquired only 16% of land needed for border wall in Texas