Video shows people yelling 'F*** Joe Biden' at motorcade in president's hometown of Scranton

People shouted obscenities at President Joe Biden's motorcade as it drove through his hometown of Scranton, Pennsylvania, last week.

"F*** Joe Biden" could be heard among the roadside gathering in a video posted to TikTok.

"Welcome to Scranton, PA. Joe," the video's caption reads.

Several "Let's Go Brandon" rap songs have gone viral in recent days, referencing a now-infamous incident where a reporter mistook chants of "F*** Joe Biden" in a crowd of NASCAR fans for cheers for racer Brandon Brown.

Since the viral mix-up, opponents of the president turned "Let's go Brandon" into a euphemism for disparaging Biden.

Loza Alexander released a rap version of the chant on TikTok, the "Let's Go Brandon Theme Song," which quickly exploded in popularity. The song topped Apple Music's hip-hop/rap chart at No. 1 and came in at No. 2 on the Apple Music top songs list across all genres on Wednesday.

"I did not know it was going to blow up this big, but I did have a feeling that it was going to be something special because I noticed nobody else did a record, nobody else had sampled the vocals," Alexander said.

Another musical adaptation of the chant by YouTuber Forgiato Blow also went viral last week.

"Sleepy Joe ain't got no support," the lyrics said. "Hunter Biden better show up to court."

Biden traveled to Scranton last week to advocate for his economic agenda, which has divided Democrats on Capitol Hill.

