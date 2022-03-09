Video shows person of interest in 'deranged' murder of Florida couple that left police chief shaken

Daytona Beach police released video on social media Tuesday of the man they call a person of interest in the stabbing death of a married couple over the weekend.

"We're looking for this man in connection to the murders of a married couple this past weekend. He is a person of interest," police posted on Facebook.

FLORIDA COUPLE FOUND DEAD 'MOST VICIOUS' CRIME POLICE CHIEF HAS SEEN IN 20 YEARS: 'DERANGED'



Surveillance footage appears to show a Black man wearing a cowboy hat, gray shirt with a plaid scarf, gloves, white pants and light brown boots. The man is also carrying a backpack.

"This is probably one of the most vicious and gruesome incidents that I’ve witnessed in my 20 years," Chief Jakari Young said. "We can’t rule out that this may be totally random, but if it is totally random, the person responsible has to be deranged."

Detectives say they are doing everything they can to find the person responsible for killing the husband and wife as they headed home from Bike Week.



Friends and relatives told FOX 35 Orlando the couple loved attending the annual event. They have been identified as Terry and Brenda Aultman. A GoFundMe has been created to help their family.

AP, OTHER OUTLETS REPEAT LIBERAL 'DON'T SAY GAY' TALKING POINT ON FLORIDA EDUCATION BILL AS LEGISLATION PASSES



The TV station reported audio from the 911 call.

"Neither one of them are moving," a caller told the dispatcher. "There’s a puddle of blood."



"Do you see a motorcycle anywhere?" a dispatcher asked.

"No there are two bicycles next to them," the caller responded.

Police are still trying to determine a motive for the attack. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Daytona Beach Police Department at 386-761-5257 or email howell.collin@dbpd.us.