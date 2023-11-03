Video shows persons of interest in shooting near Georgia State University

ATLANTA - The Atlanta Police Department has released surveillance footage showing three persons of interest it needs the public’s help to identify.

Police say the shooting happened at 100 John Wesley Dobbs Ave. in downtown Atlanta, right across the street from Georgia State University’s student housing.

"I want to feel safe on campus," said GSU freshman Astrid Adams.

Adams and fellow freshman Kiley Carpenter live at Piedmont Central Student Housing on John Wesley Dobbs Avenue.

Carpenter says she heard the gunshots on Sunday morning.

"I was actually in my room when it happened and it woke me up. So it was a little scary at first. And when I got the call later confirming that it happened, it really made me nervous the next couple of days walking to and from class," Carpenter said.

She says she hasn’t really been able to relax since the shooting.

"’I really hope I make it to graduation,’" Carpenter said. "That’s the thought that’s going on in my head lately."

Atlanta police released this image of persons of interested in a shooting near the Georgia State University Campus on Oct. 29, 2023. (Atlanta Police Department)

However, on Thursday, Atlanta police announced a breakthrough in the case after they obtained surveillance footage of three persons of interest.

One video shows a man in a purple hoodie discarding the sweatshirt he was wearing and what appears to be an AR-15-style rifle before leaving the scene.

Other footage shows two men dressed in black who police say fired back at the man in the purple hoodie.

Atlanta police released this image of persons of interested in a shooting near the Georgia State University Campus on Oct. 29, 2023. (Atlanta Police Department)

That gun battle led to the four bystanders, including two GSU students, getting shot Sunday morning.

"We have four individuals shot that had nothing to do with this incident," said Lt. Germain Dearlove, homicide commander for APD.

He says the three men got into an argument before the one in the purple hoodie went back to his car and retrieved a gun and brought it back to shoot at the other two men.

Atlanta police released this image of persons of interested in a shooting near the Georgia State University Campus on Oct. 29, 2023. (Atlanta Police Department)

Police say they need the public’s help to identify these three who recklessly opened fire in a crowded area.

"It’s urgent for us to identify them and get them off the streets," Lt. Dearlove said.

Carpenter is pleased the police are at least on the trail of some suspects.

However, she says much more needs to be done in this area to make her and other students feel safe again.

"It seems to keep happening no matter what evidence we have or people we catch. So it’s still a little nerve-wracking, but I think they’re making some headway," she said.

Police said three of the four victims are recovering well, including the two GSU students while one of the victims is still in critical condition at the hospital.

If you have any information about any of these three persons of interest, call the Atlanta Police Department at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online at StopCrimeAtl.org.

APD says you do not have to give your name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $2,000 for the arrest and indictment of any suspects.