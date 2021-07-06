Video shows pink dye pack exploding as robbery suspect leaves bank

Surveillance footage shows the moment a suspected bank robber is enveloped in pink smoke from a dye pack (City of Newark Department of Public Safety)

A bank robbery suspect’s plans appeared to go up in smoke as a dye pack in his loot exploded, enveloping him in a pink cloud.

The colourful moment was caught in surveillance footage , which shows a man walking briskly away from a Capitol One bank in Newark , New Jersey . There’s nothing noticeable about him until some pink smoke begins emitting from his pocket, gradually growing into a giant plume. Finally, the man tosses away the source of the smoke – apparently the dye pack – and begins to run.

Newark police say this man was Esau Grant, 27, who they believe had just robbed the bank he was walking away from. On Monday, they announced his arrest.

“I am thankful to community members for responding to our requests for tips regarding the identity and whereabouts of this suspect,” Newark Public Safety Director Brian O’Hara said . “Because the bank’s money dye pack exploded while the suspect was fleeing the scene, he was literally caught ‘red-handed’ by Detective [Darnell] Graham’s outstanding investigative skills.”

According to the police, Mr Grant walked into the Capitol One around 10am on 3 July, handing a note to a bank teller.

“I have a gun give me all the money from the register please, and no one will get hurt,” the note said.

The teller complied, handing over $2,500. In $200 of that money was a dye pack.

Police say the pack exploded as Mr Grant tried to make his getaway, walking down Springfield Avenue and then running down Blum Street. He was arrested two days later.

Mr Grant has been charged with robbery, unlawful possession of a weapon, and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.

