Video shows police confront theft suspects at store, department to increase patrols this season

“Tis the season for blatant theft offenses from our area department stores,” an area police department wrote on social media.

Miami Township Police Department said this holiday season officers will proactively patrol neighborhoods and business areas in the hopes prevent thefts.

The department shared a video on social media that shows officers confronting theft suspects outside a store in the township as the car drives away with merchandise falling out the trunk.

Police said they after a foot pursuit they were able to take one suspect into custody for felony theft, obstruction and resisting arrest.

News Center 7 has reached out to Miami Township police for more information about the suspected theft.

