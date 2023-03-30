Video shows police confronting adoptive father over conflicting accounts of Cal City toddlers' disappearance

Mar. 29—In a two hour video played in court Wednesday, police confronted the father of two missing California City boys about alleged contradictions relating to their disappearance.

This nearly two-hour video was played in the murder trial of Trezell and Jacqueline West, who are accused of killing Orrin West, 4, and his brother Orson, 3. Both adoptive parents have pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder, involuntary manslaughter, conspiracy, willful cruelty to a child and falsely reporting an emergency.

The footage showed law enforcement officers questioning Trezell about his life, delving into everything from his upbringing, marriage and reason behind adopting four foster children, including Orrin and Orson.

The now-36-year-old readily supplied answers: He grew up in Bakersfield, went to Bakersfield High School and works as a music producer. The love he has for his wife, Jacqueline, felt stronger than praying to God, he said in the video. Trezell recalled wanting to prevent siblings from getting ripped apart by the foster care system then put up for adoption, so he decided to adopt children.

Trezell West laid out each move he made when Orrin, 4, and Orson, 3, reportedly vanished from their California City backyard three days before Christmas in 2020.

But then, after about a hour and a half of questions, police changed the script.

"You have not been honest with us," a law enforcement officer said to Trezell West in the video. Another officer in the room said Trezell's story didn't match Jacqueline's — and that, in fact, Orrin and Orson did not disappear from their California City home. Trezell was told he needed to tell the truth so the children could be found.

Police told Trezell in the video they had interviewed his four children and learned they hadn't seen Orrin or Orson in weeks. The police said the children had said their parents told them Orrin and Orson would be back soon.

All four had the same story, contradicting the Wests' accounts, police told Trezell in the video.

But the father of six remained adamant, insisting in the video that he was telling the truth and saying he was doing his best to cooperate and help find his boys.

"I have nothing else to say," Trezell West said as the videotaped interview drew to a close.

The entire video wasn't finished playing by Wednesday and will resume Thursday. Defense attorneys haven't yet had an opportunity to cross examine information presented by the prosecution.

California City Police Officer Brian Hansen was the only witness called to testify by Chief Trial Deputy Eric Smith. Hansen said he didn't see small shoe prints where Trezell said the brothers were playing prior to going missing.

Hansen testified he didn't see items traditionally found in homes with small children, such as dirty diapers and sippy cups. Toothbrushes intended for children had dust on them, he added.

The trial is scheduled to continue Thursday.

