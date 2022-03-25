Video shows police hunt down suspected carjackers hiding in the woods

Two suspected carjackers are under arrest. The men are accused of targeting an elderly man pumping gas.

Atlanta Police say the two pulled guns on the victim on Campbellton Road in Southwest Atlanta.

The elderly man told officers the two carjackers threatened him and warned him not to call for help until they were gone.

As officers were helping the victim, an officer on an unrelated call spotted the victim’s car speeding away.

APD called in their Air Unit to help track the car. The helicopter crew found the car abandoned. The Air Unit spotted the two suspects lying down in the woods. The Air Unit relayed coordinates to officers on the ground.

A police K9 unit searched the woods and found the men still lying on the ground. The suspects were taken into custody without incident.

Officers arrested Antoine Woods on several charges including hijacking a motor vehicle and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Daymian Shaw is also facing multiple charges including hijacking a motor vehicle, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and driving without a license.