Video shows police jumping into action to catch suspect they say shot into store

Atlanta police have released bodycam video of an incident where a person shooting at a car missed the vehicle, instead hitting the front of a Buckhead store with his bullets.

The shooting happened along Peachtree Road on Tuesday around 2 p.m.

Bodycam video from police shows the officers were in the middle of roll call at the Zone 2 precinct when they heard the gunshots.

The precinct is so close that some of the officer just ran toward the gunfire.

As it turned out, the bullets ended up going into the front of a Sephora makeup store that had several customers inside.

Witnesses say they saw a man fire shots at a black car. One of the bullets hit the glass door at Sephora.

Witnesses told police the shooter ran into a nearby neighborhood. That’s when officers set up a perimeter.

“We were able to locate the male. He came from behind one of the houses,” Mitchell said.

Police were able to arrest 33-year-old Henok Gebremichael at the scene and charge him with 12 counts of reckless conduct, criminal damage to property, discharge of firearm near street and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Police helicopter video shows police taking Gebremichael into custody.

They say Gebremichael has a lengthy criminal history in other states that includes obstructing a public officer, unlawful firearm possession, possession of a controlled substance, criminal trespass, assault, robbery, domestic battery and coercion.

The driver in the black car didn’t remain at the scene.

“The Atlanta Police Department is grateful for efforts of all of the officers involved in the apprehension of Mr. Gebremichael,” APD said in a post on Facebook.

