Video shows police officer firing weapon during standoff, deputies say

A law enforcement officer is accused of firing shots outside of a Viera home after a domestic incident Thursday, the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office said.

According to an arrest report, suspect Patrick Michael Kelly, 39, a member of the Cocoa Police Department, was taken into custody by Brevard County deputies on charges of aggravated assault and domestic violence with a deadly weapon.

Deputies responded to a home on Framura Lane around 10:30 p.m. after a woman said Kelly had threatened her with a gun and was “experiencing an emotional crisis.”

Investigators said the victim escaped from the home and Kelly barricaded himself inside the house.

Read: Protests, counter-protests erupt outside drag show after Florida threatens Orlando venue

The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team then persuaded Kelly to come out and was arrested.

Kelly had fired multiple rounds in the home, but no injuries were reported during the standoff, Brevard County deputies said.

Read: Hurricane Ian insured losses near $12.6 billion in Florida

A video provided to Channel 9 from The Space Coast Rocket blog, you can hear gunshots as deputies are seen blocking streets near the home.

Kelly was transported to the Brevard County Jail on a no-bond status.

Watch Channel 9 on Eyewitness News for updates on this developing story.

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.